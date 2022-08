PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The social-horror film Where’s Rose debuts in select Portland theaters starting August 26.

It’s about a little girl who was found a day after going missing. But only her brother recognizes an evil force that has return in her place.

It’s the first feature film produced by Portland-based Barnegat Studios.

Head of production Justin Boswick and the company’s co-founder and cinematographer Eric Gesualdo joined AM Extra to celebrate the company’s release.