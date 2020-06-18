‘Solstice Sip’ a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association

Solstice Sip set for June 19, Longest Day set for June 20

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter is holding a fundraiser on June 20.

Like most events these days, it is a virtual fundraiser, “The Longest Day.”

The day before, West Linn resident Lindsay Paxton is hosting a virtual wine tasting, “Solstice Sip” in honor of her close friend’s dad who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about a year ago.

Paxton and Heidi Rowell, the director of programs for the Alzheimer’s Association – Oregon & SW Washington Chapter, joined AM Extra to share the details.