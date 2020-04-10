SOLVE: Love the Earth in time of social distancing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is April 22 and while we can’t be physically together during this time, we can still do our part to keep our communities and natural world healthy and clean, all while staying safe and healthy.

Kris Carico, the CEO for SOLVE, joined AM Extra to talk about what’s being done with social distancing this year now that they’re biggest event had to change.

Among the tips she shared:

· We are encouraging people to celebrate Earth Day everyday

· Engage in your own litter clean up around your neighborhood, while you’re out walking your dog

· Or spend time outside in your own yard looking for and removing invasive plant species.

· Now, more than ever, time spent safely outside can be so good for you!

· We’ve had to postpone our annual SOLVE IT for Earth Day event, but there is work that can be done

· Our interactive map takes you on a virtual tour of Oregon, with activities you can do along the way

· From making your own litter grabber to use for picking up trash on your neighborhood walk

· To making a bird feeder out of items you already have around the house

· Share your photos on social media using the hashtag #solvethistogether

· We ask that people comply the stay at home order issued by the governor, but consider what they can do in their own yards.