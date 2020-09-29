Solve Oregon’s statewide beach cleanup underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With more people venturing out onto the water to escape the crowds, there has unfortunately been an uptick in litter on our beaches and parks.

SOLVE Oregon is playing an important role to keep Oregon green and beautiful — even in a pandemic.

Jon Schmidt, Program and Education manager at SOLVE, joined AM Extra to talk about the group’s statewide beach and riverside cleanup that is underway.

Check out the SOLVE cleanup calendar to find volunteering opportunities near you.