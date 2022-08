PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6’s partner SOLVE will host its first-ever Willamette River Cleanup this weekend.

They’re asking for boaters, kayakers, stand-up paddle-boarders, anyone to help clean up the Willamette River.

The CEO of SOLVE Kris Carico joined AM Extra to share more about the event.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.