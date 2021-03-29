Soter Vineyards’ head chef looks to be ‘Top Chef’

Jenny and Emily welcomed Sara Hauman, head chef at Soter Vineyards, who is also a contestant on the upcoming season of Top Chef — filmed in Portland!



Catch the next episode of Top Chef on Bravo this Thursday, April 1 at 5 p.m. And check out Sara’s Yogurt Mousse recipe below!

Yogurt Mousse

Recipe by Chef Sara Hauman

Serves 4

Mousse

2 cups greek style yogurt

8 oz white chocolate chips, melted

¼ cup milk

Melt the milk and white chocolate chips together. Add ¼ cup of the yogurt to the chocolate mixture and whisk well. Add the chocolate mixture into the rest of the yogurt and whisk until combined. Cool down immediately.

(I’ll be demo-ing how to dress up the mousse on the Zoom with the below ingredients/recipes)

1-2 mandarin oranges

Black sesame crispies

4 oz white chocolate chips, melted

1 cup puffed rice or corn cereal

1 Tbsp black sesame seeds, toasted

For the crispies:

Melt the white chocolate chips then fold the cereal into the melted chocolate making sure to coat the cereal as best as possible. Spread onto a baking sheet or plate lined with parchment paper and transfer to the freezer to cool.