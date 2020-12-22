‘Souper Bowl of Caring’ helps tackle hunger in local communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News and AM Extra are working with TV stations from all over the country to help tackle hunger and raise money for the Souper Bowl of Caring.
Souper Bowl of Caring Executive Director Allison Reese joined AM Extra to talk about the nationwide effort and where the donations will go.
Click the link here to donate, or text 26989.
