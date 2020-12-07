‘Souper Bowl of Caring’: Lift UP Food Pantry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —As we get ready to say good riddance to 2020 and ring in 2021, KOIN 6 News is teaming up with television stations across the country and partnering with The Souper Bowl of Caring to tackle hunger.

Food pantries and food banks across the region and nation continue to work to meet growing needs during the pandemic. Preston’s Food Pantry, operated by the non-profit Lift UP, is just one of many in Portland that’s made changes to continue safely serving its neighbors.

“While it’s been a challenging time, it’s also a time where services are needed now more than ever, and we’ve had to adapt to be flexible… our pantry is operating outdoors here at First United Methodist Church,” Lift UP Executive Director, Stephanie Barr said.

Barr said there’s seeing an increased need for their services, with new faces and more families coming to the food pantry. In November the organization had to purchase nearly $4,000 worth of produce, compared to years prior, when they had only spent a few hundred or less in a month.

“We’re also seeing disruptions in food sourcing. Typically we glean food, to make sure that food doesn’t go to waste, and now we’ve had to purchase more food than ever before, especially, because we have a commitment to distributing fresh vegetables and fruit.”

Barr added that she’s grateful to see the community come together and offer their support. Lift UP has been serving the downtown and Northwest Portland community for 40 years.

You can help our team raise one million meals for The Souper Bowl of Caring and support Portland’s food pantries and food banks. There are lots of ways to donate without even leaving the couch:

• Text NYE donate to 26989

• Scan the QR code below to make a donation to a local food bank.

• OR you can find partner organizations in your area by searching the Tackle Hunger food map. There, you’ll be able to direct your donation to a local chaity of your choice.

For every $1 you donate to the Souper Bowl of Caring, $30 is generated for charities in local communities across the country.

The annual Souper Bowl of Caring campaign caps off on Super Bowl Sunday — hence the name. But as we all know, the need extends far beyond a single football game. You can read much more about the group by clicking here.