SpaceX Dragon launch preview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time since 2011, American astronauts will soon be launched up to the International Station from U.S. soil.

It’s all part of the SpaceX Dragon launch happening from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida at 4:33 p.m. EDT.

NASA astronaut Rex Walheim joined AM Extra to talk about what we can expect from Wednesday’s event.

