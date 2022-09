PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An iconic fundraising event that hopes to “pull” some big support for a great cause is returning.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Special Olympics Oregon is hosting their signature “plane pull” at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum.

AM Extra was joined by Scott Friesen, Director of Strategic Partnerships with Special Olympics Oregon and also Athlete Rachel Parsons, to talk about the important fundraising event.

Watch the full interview in the player above.