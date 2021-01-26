PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We all agree that veterans who have served and are serving our nation deserve our respect and our gratitude — but when their time to serve is over, it can be hard and expensive to find that next step in life.
Two organizations, along with communities across the country, are working to make the transition a bit easier with the “Help a Hero” scholarship program. Founder and Chairman of the Board for Sport Clips Mr. Gordon Logan and the Commander in Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Mr. Hal Roesch both joined AM Extra to discuss.
Sport Clips, VFW join forces to raise money for student veterans
