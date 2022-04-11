PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Time to spring into the season of freshly picked produce! There’s nothing better this time of year than loading up on crunchy veggies, and nutritionist and best-selling author Rania Batayneh has some tips to make them really shine.

Super Green Pasta Salad, Serves 6

In this delicious Super Green Pasta Salad, the Cilantro Jalapeño dressing from Green Garden gives the pasta salad the perfect blend of creamy and zesty flavors! Green Garden dressings are a plant-based and dairy-free dressing option made with non-GMO ingredients and 0g added sugar. This pasta salad is vegan, plant-powered and filled with tons of green goodness!

INGREDIENTS:

· 3 cups penne pasta, cooked

· 2 cups of Spinach

· 1 cup green peas, boiled. Allow to cool before adding into the salad

· 1 large green pepper, chopped

· 1 cup broccoli florets, chopped

· ½ cup Cilantro Jalapeño Green Garden salad dressing

· 5 basil leaves, chopped to sprinkle before serving.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a bowl, add the pasta and dress with the Cilantro Jalapeño Green Garden salad dressing. Toss gently.

2. Combine remaining ingredients, tossing gently between ingredients.

3. Serve in a bowl and top with chopped basil. Enjoy!

For more of Rania’s recipes, you can visit her website EssentialNutritionForYou.com and follow her on Instagram @raniabatayneh. To purchase a copy of her book, The One One One Diet, you can visit Amazon.