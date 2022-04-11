PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Time to spring into the season of freshly picked produce! There’s nothing better this time of year than loading up on crunchy veggies, and nutritionist and best-selling author Rania Batayneh has some tips to make them really shine.
Super Green Pasta Salad, Serves 6
In this delicious Super Green Pasta Salad, the Cilantro Jalapeño dressing from Green Garden gives the pasta salad the perfect blend of creamy and zesty flavors! Green Garden dressings are a plant-based and dairy-free dressing option made with non-GMO ingredients and 0g added sugar. This pasta salad is vegan, plant-powered and filled with tons of green goodness!
INGREDIENTS:
· 3 cups penne pasta, cooked
· 2 cups of Spinach
· 1 cup green peas, boiled. Allow to cool before adding into the salad
· 1 large green pepper, chopped
· 1 cup broccoli florets, chopped
· ½ cup Cilantro Jalapeño Green Garden salad dressing
· 5 basil leaves, chopped to sprinkle before serving.
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. In a bowl, add the pasta and dress with the Cilantro Jalapeño Green Garden salad dressing. Toss gently.
2. Combine remaining ingredients, tossing gently between ingredients.
3. Serve in a bowl and top with chopped basil. Enjoy!
For more of Rania’s recipes, you can visit her website EssentialNutritionForYou.com and follow her on Instagram @raniabatayneh. To purchase a copy of her book, The One One One Diet, you can visit Amazon.