St. Jude’s virtual prom inspires dancers to fundraise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dancers with Empire Athletics Gym had less than 48 hours to come up with a TikTok challenge as part of a way to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

On Friday, St. Jude is hosting a virtual prom complete with a celeb-filled lineup put together by nationally syndicated radio DJ Zach Sang.

The impressive lineup includes Lewis Capaldi, Finneas and Kane Brown. Top fundraisers get access to a VIP Red Carpet that starts an hour before the prom — and includes access to the stars.

Empire Athletic founder Megan Hall said St. Jude approached them about the fundraising effort. She put together a fundraising page in addition to Empire’s page.

One of the Empire athletes, Liv, said the TikTok challenge “took me about 20 minutes to learn, and then I set it up, recorded myself and sent it out to everyone else. It was really fun.”

Megan Hall said she’s been trying to learn it, “which hasn’t gone very well. And then I was going to challenge, reach out to my parents and friends and family and say, OK, donate $5. And if I reach $200 I’m going to release video of me dancing.”

She said it’s a great way to show their athletes how to use their talents to help people.

“We really strive to teach our athletes not only to be great athletes on the mat, but also off the mat and contribute to something greater than us,” Hall said.

St. Jude — virtual high school prom

Empire Athletics Gym – Instagram