Start 2021 off on the right foot with The Good Feet Store

AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re hoping to step into 2021 on the right foot, the secret may be in your shoes.

Kristina Boss, director of sales and operations with The Good Feet Store, joined AM Extra to discuss why having good feet is so important to staying active, and how to stay on the right track with your fitness goals.

Check out The Good Feet Store here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss