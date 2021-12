PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When you see those New Year’s resolutions polls online or right here on the news typically, you will see losing weight or getting back in the gym as the number resolution.

However, a new poll this morning reports saving money is the top trending resolution for 2022.

IQ Credit Union Regional District Manager Jessica Williams talks about ways you can save and improve your budgeting skills in the new year.

Visit iqcu.com for more tips.