Stay inside, decorate a cake with Marissa Troeschel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looks like it will be a good weekend to stay inside and bake. That’s good because Saturday is National Cake Decorating Day.
Portland baker Marissa Troeschel, a former contestant on The Great American Baking Show, joined AM Extra with tips on how to decorate a cake — and how to decorate a cupcake!
Marissa Troeschel on Instagram
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.