Stay inside, decorate a cake with Marissa Troeschel

AM Extra

Portland baker Marissa Troeschel joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looks like it will be a good weekend to stay inside and bake. That’s good because Saturday is National Cake Decorating Day.

Portland baker Marissa Troeschel, a former contestant on The Great American Baking Show, joined AM Extra with tips on how to decorate a cake — and how to decorate a cupcake!

Marissa Troeschel on Instagram

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss