PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Going on a road trip takes a lot of prep — so that’s why a Pacific Northwest company is taking care of the groceries for your staycation menu.

ACME Farms and Kitchen came up with these “getaway” boxes, which are each uniquely made to suit your type of staycation. ACME Co-founder Joy Rubey joined AM Extra on Wednesday to share details about their boxes of goodies.