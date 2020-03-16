Staying healthy during social distancing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The practice of social distancing means your plans to go to the gym have probably been put on hold.
So for this edition of Move It Monday, AM Extra brought in Evan Supanich, a personal trainer and co-owner of Vive Fitness. Evan said he and his facility are taking extra steps to make sure clients get a good workout even if they don’t want to visit the gym.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.