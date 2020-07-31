Steel Bridge renovations begin Sunday

Renovations will disrupt transit during August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be major disruptions to all MAX lines and some bus lines as month-long renovations begin Sunday on the Steel Bridge in Portland.

TriMet will begin to replace nearly 8700-feet of rail and other track components during August.

TriMet’s Tyler Graf joined AM Extra to talk about how traffic will be redirected, why the project is needed and alternate routes for public transit users.

