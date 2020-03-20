STEM learning activities with Portland Mad Science

Get ideas for fun and for learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Now that spring break is on the horizon, the season calls for fun and bright STEM learning activities that keep kids engaged and excited about science, and than means parents have to get creative at home.

Portland Mad Science stopped by AM Extra with some fun ‘experiments’ showing families how they can create colorful flowers and make foaming easter eggs at home with household items!

Right now, after school programs, birthday parties and workshops are cancelled amid efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic. They are offering ideas and activities online and on their Facebook.

Facebook: @MadSciencePortland

Website URL Link: https://portland.madscience.org/