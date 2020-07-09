STEM SOS: Virtual program aims at summer brain drain

Mei Wang, the director of engineering for Engineering for Kids, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Reports show more than 60% of 4th-graders in the US are not proficient in science or math and many kids are lacking some STEM inspiration.

Some are calling a STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — SOS in America.

Wang talked about a summer solution to help kids avoid the brain drain.

Wang talked about fun and popular activities in their new virtual program.

