STEM SOS: Virtual program aims at summer brain drain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Reports show more than 60% of 4th-graders in the US are not proficient in science or math and many kids are lacking some STEM inspiration.
Some are calling a STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — SOS in America.
Mei Wang, the director of engineering for Engineering for Kids, joined AM Extra to talk about a summer solution to help kids avoid the brain drain.
Wang talked about fun and popular activities in their new virtual program.
