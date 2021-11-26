Still have turkey? Try this spin on Thanksgiving leftovers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hopefully you had a wonderful Thanksgiving — and now you’ve got a fridge full of leftovers! If you’re wondering what to do with all that turkey we called in the pros to kick your leftovers up a notch.

Ryan Eckersly is the Chef De Cuisine at Quaintrelle makes a spicy soup as a way to use your Thanksgiving leftovers!

Leftover Turkey Spicy Coconut Soup

Ingredients:

1 tbsp canola oil

4 large onion sliced thin

6 cloves garlic chopped

1 large bulb fennel

2 large bunches chard

4 bay leaves

2 stems celery chopped

4 jalapeños sliced. Add more or add spicier chilies if you want some heat!

a nice chunk of peeled and sliced ginger

2 sprigs of lemongrass, beaten but left whole for easy removal

4 makrut lime leaves -between half and a whole pound of whatever mushrooms you like or what the farmers market has. Make it as mushroomy or not as you like.

1 tbsp red miso -1 large cubed sweet potato

1 tbsp store bought sambal chili paste

Cilantro stems in soup/keep leaves for garnish

Equal parts coconut soup to turkey stock, depending on how many people you are feeding. About 32oz of each is good for this recipe, but you could make more.

fish sauce to taste -lime juice to taste

1 bunch basil picked

1 bunch mint picked Garnish with fresh cilantro, basil and mint, super thinly sliced fennel, fresh jalapeno, a wedge of lime, chili crunch

Directions