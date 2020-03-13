Stock up on healthy snacks from Little Chickpea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for some good-for-you treats as you stock up and stay in this weekend?
Anthony Cafiero with Little Chickpea stopped by to talk about the dessert shop’s new flavors, including Banana Curry, Raspberry Swirl, Cinnamon Granola and Cookies & Cream. Chickpeas are non-dairy, gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, non-GMO and environmentally-friendly. It’s essentially allergy free.
Check them out in the Pearl District!
