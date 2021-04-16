Stress relief and self-care with Waterstone Spa

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — April is Stress Awareness Month and let’s face it – after this past year many of us could use some self-care and relaxation.

Are you’re planning a weekend getaway? At Waterstone Spa in Ashland, you can treat yourself to a deep tissue massage or rejuvenate in healing mineral waters. Rather spend some R&R time at home? Massage therapist Steve Dominguez shares tips to help you de-stress.

Stress release tips from Waterstone Spa

Waterstone Spa is open from Wednesday through Sunday. To book an appointment call 541.488.0325 or visit their website.

