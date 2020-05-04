Stretching tips from a Flexologist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For many of us, stretching is just as important–if not more–than the planned exercises themselves.

Madeline Ball is the district manager at Portland’s Stretch Lab. She joined AM Extra Monday to provide some healthy tips for when you’re sitting for long periods of time during the day. Some of the topics included:

Why stretching is more important when working from home and how to properly set up your workspace for good posture

Stretches you can do alone, with a partner, or with kids during quarantine

How to properly stretch for and recover from your new at-home workout or outdoor running routine

Household items you can turn into stretching equipment – belts for stretching straps, tennis ball to foam roll, etc.

Stretches you can do from your couch while binge watching Netflix

For more editions of Move it Monday, head here!