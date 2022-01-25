Student creates scholarship for women after professor’s viral comments

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A student has created a GoFundMe scholarship for women in stem, medicine and law in response to comments made by a Boise State University professor.

Last fall at a national conservatism conference, a professor in the political department said “Every effort must be made not to recruit women into engineering, but rather to recruit and demand more of men who become engineers. Ditto for med school, and the law and every trade.”

KOIN 6 reached out to the professor and the conference for a response but have not heard back yet.

One person who did respond is BSU student and Vancouver native Ally Orr

