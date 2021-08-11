Students build STEM skills at LEGO robotics summer camp

BEAVERTON, Oreg. (KOIN) — These days, LEGOs are not just toys — especially at one local summer camp.

At William Walker Elementary in Beaverton, students are developing science, tech, engineering and math skills — collectively known as STEM skills — by building and learning how to program their own LEGO bots.

“They’re able to go in with iPads and program these robots to make 90 degree turns, turn around… problem-solve,” Outreach Program Manager Sylvette Benetti said.

At no cost to families, the LEGO Robotics camp is part of local non-profit Project LEDO. The program runs for three weeks until August 19th.

“Project LEDO’s mission is to create an opportunity for our BIPOC elementary students to be able to see themselves as STEM leaders and be able to create a foundation for themselves to be able to go out and have those jobs and make an impact in our community,” Benetti added.

Founder Fidel Ferrer says he created Project LEDO to give back to the community and empower young, underrepresented students to reach their full potential.

“I have a biochemistry engineering degree and didn’t see a lot of folks who looked like me in that field — so I want to create opportunities for kids to see themselves in the field of science and see themselves in future engineers, mathematicians, physicians,” Ferrer said.

In addition to building STEM skills, organizers say kids learn life skills such as self-confidence, communication, and leadership.

The non-profit plans to offer an after-school program in the fall, as well. For more information, visit the Project LEDO website.