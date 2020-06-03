Students help peers with donation Clothing Closet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A donation-based clothing closet run by students is expanding to not only help kids but an entire community.
The Clothing Closet was started by a group of high school students who wanted to help peers in need. Ella Fuentes, the president of I Love Lake Oswego, joined AM Extra to explain the changes they’ve made during the pandemic.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.