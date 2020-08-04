Study: Seniors continue to be most at-risk for COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the few consistent insights that remains is that the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are at most risk of severe symptoms and mortality.

A recent study analyzing 5,700 COVID-19 patients admitted to New York hospitals found that 94% had at least one underlying chronic condition, and 88% had two.

Dr. Nir Barzilai, founder of the Institute for Aging Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Scientific Director of the American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR), believes there is a major difference between chronological and biological aging.

Dr. Barzilai joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about how his latest findings can directly correlate to the current pandemic and other revelations from his latest book AGE LATER: Health Span, Life Span, and the New Science of Longevity.