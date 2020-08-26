Stumptown Stages hosts Q&A with Broadway stars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’ll soon know what it’s like to be a Broadway performer thanks to local theater company Stumptown Stages.

The group is hosting a Zoom event called “Meet Broadway Actors!” The session is what Stumptown Stages says will be the perfect opportunity to speak with Broadway actors and ask questions about their shows and careers.

One of the big names taking part in the Rising Star Workshop series is Tony Award-winning actor Jarrod Emick. He joined AM Extra Wednesday to give viewers a preview of the session.

Register here.