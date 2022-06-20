PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in a few years (because of the pandemic) parents are once again getting ready to send their kids away to summer camp.
But when your kid goes away, there’s a lot of planning and packing that goes into it.
Dr. Christian Molstrom, the Medical Director for Legacy GoHealth Urgent Care, spoke with AM Extra about the checklist parents should have for their kids’ camp — and how to find a good one.
Among the items on your checklist:
- Confirming COVID-19 safety protocols
- Vaccine and testing requirements
- Packing medications
- Applying sunscreen
- Using bug spray
- Giving a crash course on plant safety
- Booking swimming lessons ahead of time
- Keeping the kids hydrated
- Talking with camp and medical directors about concerns, such as allergies
Watch the interview for the complete list of tips.