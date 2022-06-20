There's a lot of packing and planning involved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in a few years (because of the pandemic) parents are once again getting ready to send their kids away to summer camp.

But when your kid goes away, there’s a lot of planning and packing that goes into it.

Dr. Christian Molstrom, the Medical Director for Legacy GoHealth Urgent Care, spoke with AM Extra about the checklist parents should have for their kids’ camp — and how to find a good one.

Among the items on your checklist:

Confirming COVID-19 safety protocols

Vaccine and testing requirements

Packing medications

Applying sunscreen

Using bug spray

Giving a crash course on plant safety

Booking swimming lessons ahead of time

Keeping the kids hydrated

Talking with camp and medical directors about concerns, such as allergies

Watch the interview for the complete list of tips.