Summer partnership brings together iconic restaurant, winery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A summer pop-up partnership recently launched that has brought together two of Portland’s biggest movers and shakers in the food and wine industries.

This summer, Alit Wines and Le Pigeon will team up for a special engagement at the Alit Wine Room in the heart of the Willamette Valley called the Alit Summer pop up.

the joint effort brings a little Le Pigeon to wine country, featuring a dish developed by two-time James Beard winning chef Gabriel Rucker, exclusively for the tasting room. Le Pigeon’s Double Duck Crunch Wrap Supreme will only be available at the Dundee tasting room beginning Friday, July 17 through September.

Chef Rucker joined AM Extra Wednesday to showcase the special dish being served.

The Alit Summer pop up will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.