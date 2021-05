Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler joined AM Extra Monday to talk about the recent $5.7 billion budget for 2021-22 that was passed, which included a $3 million cut to the Portland Police Bureau. Wheeler said despite the reduction in funding, the number of active officers will not change.

"What I want the public to know is that three million reduction comes out of a budget that's about $300 million in total," he said. "There will be no reduction in police officers on the street."