Sunshine Mill showing drive-up Christmas movies this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drive-in movies aren’t just a summer tradition anymore. A collection of Christmas classics are hitting the big screen in The Dalles.

The Sunshine Mill Winery drive-up is showing its last round of holiday films this weekend, starting with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Friday.

Tasting room manager Vicky Byrd joined AM Extra to talk about the fun winter experience. It costs $20 per car and food and beverages can be purchased on site.

