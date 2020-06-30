Sunshine Mill transforms lot for drive-up movies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the week of 4th of July, though businesses are still working to reopen, there are plenty of options for the whole family.

Sunshine Mill in The Dalles was once used to make everyone’s favorite cracker, the Cheez-It! Now, it’s an event space and home to the Copa Di Vino tasting room.

A few months into the pandemic, staff helped transform the facility’s parking lot into a drive-up movie theater.

This week, Sunshine Mill is screening the 80s classic Dirty Dancing on Thursday and legendary baseball film The Sandlot on Friday. Screenings are at 8:30 p.m. and it’s $20 per car.

Chief Business Developer Natasha Skov joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk more about the fun for the whole family!