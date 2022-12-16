PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Big deals are on the way for last-minute Christmas shoppers with Super Saturday around the corner.

Super Saturday, an unofficial holiday the Saturday before Christmas, offers special deals on items from apparel, small kitchen appliances and toys to beauty products and jewelry, according to shopping expert Shannon Dwyer of BlackFriday.com.

Dwyer pointed out some retailers may offer in-store deals as delivery times may vary and stores get crowded as we approach Christmas.

“To avoid the shopping rush, pick up in-store is going to be great. But, you can also order things online and get them a little later, if that’s okay for you, but I would really suggest going in-store and maybe just going early in the morning,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer highlighted some major retailers participating in the sales, including Macy’s Walmart and Target. The shopping expert also pointed out some buying trends this holiday season which include purchases such as air fryers, stand mixers along with laptops and tablets.