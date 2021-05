PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Experts at the CDC now say catching COVID-19 from contaminated surfaces is not likely — but they do warn about seven serious super-bugs that pose an ongoing health threat.

Austin Lapp with commercial cleaning service Enviro-Master and Troy Itami, owner of Buffalo Gap Saloon and Eatery, joined AM Extra to talk about this super-bug threat.

Enviro-Master Restroom Cleaning Services