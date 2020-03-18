Supporting local restaurants during the COVID-19 restrictions

Live Now
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week, the governors of Oregon and Washington enacted new restrictions on restaurants limiting them to delivery and take-out service only

Local leaders are calling on anyone who can afford it, to help support local businesses that try to stay open through the coronavirus pandemic. 

Marcus Hibdon, the Director of Communications and Public Relations for Travel Portland, offered advice on AM Extra for any customers trying to grab a bite to eat. 

Check out Travel Portland’s COVID-19 planning resources and helpful links.  

Wondering who’s still open, who’s delivering, and where you can call for take-out? Our friends at Portland Monthly are keeping a running list of local restaurants navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

See the full list here

