Surfsand Resort’s tips for parents, kids during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re a parent,, you’ve likely been working from home with the whole family for a month or more. You might need some help.
Denny Grosclaude, the general manager of Surfsand Resort, joined AM Extra with tips for surviving at home with the kids:
- Entertaining activities
- Scavenger hunts as teaching lessons
- Benefits of hide-and-seek
TheSurfsand Resort in Cannon Beach has long been celebrated as one of the premier family travel destinations along Oregon’s 363 coastal miles.
