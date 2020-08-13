Survey looks at teens’ stress during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the decisions on how schools will teach this fall during the pandemic have largely focused on educators and parents, teen students are faced with even more stress over the uncertainty.

Laura Freveletti, the senior program officer with the Allstate Foundation, joined AM Extra to share the results of a new study that looked at teens’ mental and physical well-being, what the survey found about racial equity and whether teens are keeping up with current events.