‘Survivor’ winner Tony Vlachos on AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tony Vlachos earned a $2 million prize when he was crowned the winner of the 40th season of “Survivor: Winners at War.”
Vlachos joined AM Extra to talk about how this season compared to the previous 2 seasons of Survivor he was in, the toughest challenges he faced and what was going through his head near the end.
He’s also a police officer who shared a message for other first responders working hard during this pandemic.
CBS — Survivors: Winners at War
