Suzie’s Organics unveils new hard seltzer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Suzie’s Organics has thrown its hat into the rapidly-expanding hard seltzer market.
The Portland-based company recently came up with an organic twist on the popular summer beverage.
Owner Chris Barhyte joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk more about the new product hitting the stores this month.
