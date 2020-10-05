‘Swamp Thing’ actress calls show ‘Southern, gothic love story’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Something unnatural is happening in the swamps of Louisiana…

Swamp Thing is a new series you’ll soon be able to catch on Portland’s CW. Two of the show’s stars, Crystal Reed and Virginia Madsen, joined AM Extra Monday to give an inside look into the show.

“[The script for Swamp Thing] was just a beautiful, poetic, Southern, gothic love story,” said Madsen. “It was irresistible.”

Swamp Thing premieres Tuesday, October 6 on Portland’s CW.