Sweet relief: Moonstruck Chocolate a perfect holiday gift

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in need of some gift ideas, you cannot go wrong with chocolate.*
Luckily, Portland is home to a beloved chocolate company — even Oprah loves Moonstruck Chocolate!
Oprah selected our Dark Cocoa as one the best hot chocolate mixes around!Posted by Moonstruck Chocolate Co. on Tuesday, November 23, 2010
Megan Jeans joined AM Extra Wednesday to preview some of the shop’s holiday treats.
*…obviously if the recipient is allergic to chocolate, you can go wrong with chocolate. If that is the case, do not give chocolate.
