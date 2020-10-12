Sylvan Learning center to open in Salmon Creek in early 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — To help local families face the demands of virtual learning, a new Sylvan Learning center is slated to open in the Vancouver- Salmon Creek area in early 2021.

John Swartz owns and operates Kiddie Academy, a childcare center in Salmon Creek, and said he’s listened to parents’ concerns about virtual learning. Swartz, also a father, added that he, too, noticed the difficulties his 11-year-old son had learning from home.

“Parents are stretched just so thin right now. They have their careers, own things going on at home, and now the added responsibility with their [child’s] education,” he said. “It can just be a lot for a lot of families to juggle.”

Kiddie Academy currently offers a distance learning support program for elementary schoolers, but in an effort to extend academic support to students through the 12th grade, Swartz evolved his business services. He decided to team up with Sylvan Learning to bring a new tutoring and enrichment center to the Vancouver area.

“Ultimately we just want to give parents a choice so they can find what’s going to work best for their family,” Swartz added. “The mission of Kiddie Academy is really to prepare kiddos for kindergarten. Now we’re looking to expand that mission to where with Sylvan once they are in elementary school how do we keep students moving forward academically.”

Sylvan Learning provides tutoring services and supplemental learning, online and in person. Swartz said the centers’ in-person school support will observe social distancing and use a 3-to-1 student to teacher ratio for a more personalized tutoring approach.

“When we open parents are going to have the option of whether they want to receive those tutoring services virtually or if they want to come in the center they will have that option, as well,” he added. “Sylvan with their proprietary assessments can really kind of measure where a student currently is and then develop a customized learning plan to get them where they need to be.”

Swartz is currently in the process of securing a location in the Salmon-Creek area. The new Sylvan Learning center is expected to open in January. To learn more about Sylvan Learning, click here.