Take advantage of last-minute holiday shopping on Green Monday

AM Extra

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today is Green Monday, one of the last big sale days of the holiday season. This year, if falls on free shipping day too!

Lifestyle journalist and TV commentator Trae Bodge joined AM Extra to talk about some of the holiday deals you can take advantage of, and how confident you can be that your gifts will arrive in time for Christmas.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss