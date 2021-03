LINCOLN CITY, Oreg. (KOIN) --- From Washington state to Oregon, restaurants are serving up special dishes to offer a safe and fun dining experience -– all while helping to support local jobs in the restaurant industry.

Organized by Columbia Hospitality, the Puffy Jacket Pop Up Dining Series celebrates the beauty of the Pacific Northwest through comfort food, cozy cocktails, and unique outdoor settings. On the Oregon Coast, patrons can warm up with a King Tide Toddy from Public Coast Brewing Co. and indulge in cornmeal encrusted Willapa Bay Oysters from Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge.