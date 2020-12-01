Takeout Tuesday: Canby Asparagus Farms Casa de Tamales

As restaurants find themselves limited to take out only, many are struggling to survive. So to help put these businesses in the spotlight, we’ve started a new feature on AM Extra called Takeout Tuesdays.

This week, we featured Canby Asparagus Farms Casa de Tamales.

Here you can pick up any number of traditional tamales or try your hand at making them yourself. Casa also sells its famous specialty house blend of Masa by the pound!

Grab some takeout or local delivery from their shop on SE Main Street in downtown Milwaukie.

If you know of a local restaurant serving up some great takeout right now — tell us about it! Send your recommendations to KOIN News AM Extra on Facebook or Instagram — and watch weekdays from 7 – 9 on Portland’s CW to see who we feature next!