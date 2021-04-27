Takeout Tuesday: Grindwittryz

Located at MLK’s Park the Carts, Grindwittryz is a food truck that serves Hawaiian classics as well as creative interpretations of quintessential dishes — like kalua pig sandwiches with homemade guava bbq sauce and furikake shrimp chips, or “Hawaiian nachos,” wonton chips topped with poke and kalua pig. Plus, the cart also offers the occasional Filipino special. Daily menu specials are posted on Instagram; diners can order ahead by phone or use Grubhub or Postmates for delivery.

Owners Tryzen Patricio and Candace Lacuesta joined AM Extra Tuesday to showcase those dishes!