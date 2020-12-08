Takeout Tuesday: No Name Pho

As restaurants find themselves limited to take out only, many are struggling to survive. So to help put these businesses in the spotlight, we’ve started a new feature on AM Extra called Takeout Tuesdays.
This week we featured a spot on Southeast Hawthorne specializing in Vietnamese dishes and noodles, No Name Pho.
If you know of a local restaurant serving up some great takeout right now — tell us about it! Send your recommendations to KOIN News AM Extra on Facebook or Instagram — and watch weekdays from 7 – 9 on Portland’s CW to see who we feature next!
